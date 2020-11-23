Larry Buhl

PONCA — Private services for Larry D. Buhl, 83, Ponca, will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the Ponca City Cemetery.
He died in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, due to complications after suffering a stroke.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home.
1937-2020
Larry Dean Buhl was born on April 7, 1937, at home on the family farm 3 ½ miles north of St. Edward to Christian and Ruth (Waum) Buhl. Larry was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. He attended and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1954 and Wayne State Teachers College in 1959.
On Dec. 27, 1961, Larry was united in marriage to Doris Crosley in the Niobrara Lutheran Church. One daughter, Kimberly Ann, was born to this union.
Larry taught and coached at Center, Beaver Crossing, Glenwood, Iowa, and Ponca. In 1964, Larry coached the Beaver Crossing boys basketball team to the 1964 Class D State Championship Title. In 2013, this team was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
After 16 years in education, Larry started a new career in the insurance industry. He sold insurance for Ohio National and Franklin Life before becoming an independent agent.
Larry loved sports and was active most of his life. He signed baseball contracts and played with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brooklyn Dodgers organizations. He was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986. He played basketball for Wayne State Teachers College and was voted most valuable player in 1957.
Larry loved the game of golf. He enjoyed playing every day that he could and passed along that passion to his daughter and grandson.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Doris; a daughter, Kim (Russ) Uhing of Lincoln; a grandson, Pete (Karina) Uhing of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Crosley of Yankton; and nephews Russ (Melissa) Crosley and Allan Crosley and Laura Crosley, all of Crofton.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; sister Marilyn Schmidt; and brother-in-law Larry Crosley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ponca Education Foundation, the Ponca City Cemetery or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.