MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Larry Brom died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.