...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston,
Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming,
Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Larry Brom

MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Larry Brom died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Deermer

Larry Deermer

ATKINSON — Larry Deermer, 77, formerly of Atkinson, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Richard Perrigan

Richard Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…

Darlene Tharnish

Darlene Tharnish

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Samantha Krier

Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army…

Donald Boyer

Donald Boyer

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donald Boyer died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Martha Reiser

Martha Reiser

Martha Reiser, 93, Butte, passed away on March 31, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, siblings, spouse and baby Elaine.

Timothy Finkral

Timothy Finkral

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

