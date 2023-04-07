 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax,
Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline and
Jefferson.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Larry Brom

MADISON — Services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Larry Brom died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison.

In other news

Phyllis Langan

ATKINSON — Services for Phyllis Langan, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mary Vanderbeek

ATKINSON — Services for Mary Vanderbeek, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.

Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Crystal Hayes Daughton

NORFOLK — Crystal M. Hayes Daughton, 23, Norfolk, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

Ruth Reeg

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.

Timothy Finkral

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army…

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

