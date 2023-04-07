MADISON — Services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Larry Brom died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison.
ATKINSON — Services for Phyllis Langan, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Mary Vanderbeek, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Crystal M. Hayes Daughton, 23, Norfolk, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army…
NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.