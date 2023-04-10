Larry Brom

MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Nebraska St., in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2023
Larry departed peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison. He was surrounded by his family after a brave battle with cancer. Larry was born on March 25, 1948, in Norfolk. He was the son of Frank and Stella (Dreifurst) Brom. He grew up west of Madison. He graduated from Madison High School and obtained his barber license from the Lincoln School of Barber. In 1969, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed in Panama and honorably discharged in 1971.
Larry was united in marriage to Mardell Unger at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church on Sept. 2, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. They resided in Madison and raised three children, Angela, Daniell and Ross.
Larry worked for Madison County Roads, transitioning to the City of Madison, where he was employed for the last 45 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 35 and a Vietnam veteran.
Larry especially enjoyed family and friends, being involved in his hobbies of camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed restoring his ’64 Nova. His greatest love was attending all the grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments. He made sure to call them, persistently hoping to get a response. He was an amazing man and truly taught us what unconditional love should be like.
He is survived by his spouse, Mardell; his three children, Angela (Todd) DeGroot, Daniell (Troy) Lopez and Ross (Cali) Brom; eight grandchildren, Darian (Keir Dane) Harner, Devin (Mitchell) Marvin, Trey Lopez, Tyce Lopez, Cash Brom, Teagan DeGroot, Tanner DeGroot and Kyler Brom; two great-grandchildren, BlakeLee Harner and Maya Marvin; brother Jim (Jan) Brom; sister Diane (Paul) Brandl; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella Brom; in-laws William and Laverna Unger; three brothers-in-law; one niece and one nephew.
Larry’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all his family and friends. He was truly an amazing man to so many.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.