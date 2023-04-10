Larry Brom

 Skip to main content
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Prescribed burning is being conducted in the region for the
management of prairie and rangelands, and smoke may affect the air
quality in Nebraska.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.
Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-
CENTRAL IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar,
Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax and Dodge.

* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Nebraska St., in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1948-2023

Larry departed peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Madison. He was surrounded by his family after a brave battle with cancer. Larry was born on March 25, 1948, in Norfolk. He was the son of Frank and Stella (Dreifurst) Brom. He grew up west of Madison. He graduated from Madison High School and obtained his barber license from the Lincoln School of Barber. In 1969, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed in Panama and honorably discharged in 1971.

Larry was united in marriage to Mardell Unger at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church on Sept. 2, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. They resided in Madison and raised three children, Angela, Daniell and Ross.

Larry worked for Madison County Roads, transitioning to the City of Madison, where he was employed for the last 45 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 35 and a Vietnam veteran.

Larry especially enjoyed family and friends, being involved in his hobbies of camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed restoring his ’64 Nova. His greatest love was attending all the grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments. He made sure to call them, persistently hoping to get a response. He was an amazing man and truly taught us what unconditional love should be like.

He is survived by his spouse, Mardell; his three children, Angela (Todd) DeGroot, Daniell (Troy) Lopez and Ross (Cali) Brom; eight grandchildren, Darian (Keir Dane) Harner, Devin (Mitchell) Marvin, Trey Lopez, Tyce Lopez, Cash Brom, Teagan DeGroot, Tanner DeGroot and Kyler Brom; two great-grandchildren, BlakeLee Harner and Maya Marvin; brother Jim (Jan) Brom; sister Diane (Paul) Brandl; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella Brom; in-laws William and Laverna Unger; three brothers-in-law; one niece and one nephew.

Larry’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all his family and friends. He was truly an amazing man to so many.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

