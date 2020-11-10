Larry Brixius

NORFOLK — Private family memorial services for Larry G. Brixius, 77, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.
He died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1943-2020
Larry Gene Brixius was born March 17, 1943, in Plainview to Raymond Sr. and Arvilla (Ebeling) Brixius.
He attended Norfolk Public grade schools, graduating from Norfolk Senior High School in 1962. After high school Larry enlisted into the United States Navy where he served his country from Feb. 26, 1964, to Aug. 16, 1973.
After serving in the Navy, Larry continued his education and got his degree in refrigeration and construction at Northeast Community College.
After graduating from college, Larry married Margaret Becker on Nov. 22, 1974, in Yankton. Larry worked for Henningsen Foods in Norfolk for 38 years, retiring in June 2005.
The couple lived and raised their family in the Norfolk area. Larry enjoyed fishing, catching several master anglers, and being outdoors every chance he had. Larry also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brixius of Norfolk; daughter Christina (Jared) Carstens of Norfolk; son Mike (Stephanie) Brixius of Las Vegas; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter and sister Donna Schuette of Norfolk
He was preceded in death by parents Raymond Sr. and Arvillal and brother Raymond Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 23, Norfolk, NE 68701.