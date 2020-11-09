Larry Brixius

NORFOLK — Services for Larry G. Brixius, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dorothy Schnieders, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Verl L. Nahrstedt, 96, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
O’NEILL — Memorial visitation for Rose Swenson, 88, Atkinson, will be Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Christian Miller, 21, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
O’NEILL — Private services for Bob Morrow, 76, O’Neill, will be conducted under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
MADISON — Private services for Elaine M. Freudenburg, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. John Green Garden rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ruth C. Flaugh, 92, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.