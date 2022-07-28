NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Larry Beutler died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James C. “Jim” Barritt, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Barritt died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
VERDIGRE — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. John Petersen will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
OMAHA — Services for Mildred E. Burroughs, 84, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.
OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, …
YANKTON — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will be officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of …
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patrick C. Robertson, 71, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.