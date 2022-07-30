 Skip to main content
Larry Beutler

NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2022

Larry died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk, as he had wished, after a short but courageous fight with cancer.

Larry Eugene was born on May 19, 1940, at his home in Foster to Harvey and Bertha (Honzu) Beutler. At the age of 10, Larry and his family moved to Pierce.

While in Pierce, Larry was a paper boy and a pin-setter at the Pierce Bowling Alley. Later, Larry and his family moved to Norfolk, where Larry attended Norfolk High School, graduating in 1958.

On March 4, 1962, Larry married Karen Kay Spiering at the Assembly of God Church on 10th and Pasewalk in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two sons: Keith Eugene and Bryon Eugene. Karen passed away in 1986.

Larry married Deborah D. Kiichler on May 21, 1988, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. To this union two children were born: Aaron Eugene and Allison Dawn.

Larry worked at Abler Transfer as a truck driver for a number of years and then later at Affiliated Foods. After retiring from Affiliated Foods, Larry became the designated “rocker of babies” in his spouse’s child care business. He was “Pappa Larry” and was greatly loved by all the children that passed through his home.

Larry was a member of he First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. He loved all sports and was an avid Husker and Atlanta Braves fan, and he was a collector of baseball cards, beginning his collection in the early 1950s. His great-granddaughters were his pride and joy, and he found great joy following their sporting events and school achievements.

He is survived by his spouse Deb; children Bryon (Jackie Kopecky) Beutler of O’Neill, Aaron Beutler and Allison Beutler of Sioux City, Iowa; brothers Jim (Shirley) Beutler of Norfolk and Bill (Julie) Beutler of Meadow Grove; two granddaughters; one grandson; three step-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bertha; his spouse, Karen; and his son, Keith.

Music will be provided by Linda Boullion. Pallbearers will be Jeff and Konnie Beutler, Carla and Robbie Christiansen, Jennifer Warneke and Christopher Kollars. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Clausen, Nikki Hurtado, Christopher Beutler, Sydnee Beutler, Savannah Beutler, Shae Beutler, Evan Kopecky, Easton Kopecky and Elijah Kopecky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

