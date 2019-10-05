NORFOLK — Services for Larry L. Behnke, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1942-2019
Larry L. Behnke was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Pierce to parents Alex and Gladys (Grothe) Behnke. He attended country School District #46 in rural Peirce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1960. He then attended Wayne State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Larry served in the United States Army from May 5, 1964, to Feb. 6, 1965.
He married Helen Gubbels in April 1969. After marriage the couple moved to Omaha, and Larry took a job with Haskins Sells accounting firm. In 1974, they moved back to Norfolk where they started Larry Behnke C.P.A. Larry retired in 2004. He spent his winters in Daytona Beach at their home. Larry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, vacationing to Branson, Mo., seeing the shows and listening to oldies music.
He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Norfolk, where he had held positions of an usher and a greeter, member of American Legion of Norfolk and a member of Fairplay Golf Course in Norfolk.
Survivors include children Michael (Kristin) Behnke of Lincoln and Lori Behnke of Shawnee, Kan.; one grandson, Rider Behnke; and one brother, Ron (Judy) Behnke of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by wife Helen in March 2002, and parents Alex and Gladys.
Casket bearers will be Randy Acklie, Lloyd Avery, Jim Herbolsheimer, Larry Meier, Dennis Ronspies and Doug Trampe.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.