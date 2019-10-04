Larry Behnke

NORFOLK — Services for Larry L. Behnke, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.