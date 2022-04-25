NORFOLK — Services for Larry D. Balaski, 77, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Inman Cemetery in Inman.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints in Norfolk.
Larry Balaski died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Larry Dean Balaski was born to Joseph Balaski and Melvina Ione Christensen on June 13, 1944, in Rapid City, S.D. His father was killed during World War II in Germany in 1945.
His mother then married Henry Farnik, who was a great stepfather. He graduated from Verdigre High School. He graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in electrical technology.
After a few short years working as an electrician, he joined the Lynn Dvorak show as the drummer, playing full-time. He was a self-taught drummer who started playing professionally at the age of 13 with the Rhythmaires. He continued playing with several bands, including Glynn Dykstra and the Gadabouts, Curly Dvorak Show and the Lynn Dvorak Show.
He stopped playing full time when he met the love of his life, Mary. They were married in 1979 in Norfolk. No children were born into this union. They enjoyed many fur babies and were committed to showing kindness to stray animals. He returned to the electrical business.
As an electrical contractor, he owned and operated Sunshine Electric in Norfolk. He retired in 2016.
Content to be at home, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, helping others, caring for stray cats and snapping photos of nature. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he actively served in many leadership callings including as the bishop for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Balaski; his stepfather, Henry Farnik; and his mother, Melvina Christensen.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary; two brothers, Kenneth and Galen Farnik of Niobrara; two sons from a previous marriage, Joey Balaski of Pierce and Perry Balaski of Anaheim, Calif.; grandson Kyle Balaski; and a great-grandson, Talon Balaski.
