Larry Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry “Butch” Anderson, 60, Plainview, will be held at a later date. He died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
WISNER — Services for Duane Frances Breitkreutz, 94, West Point, formerly of Wisner, will be on Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
WISNER — Services for Marilyn Raabe, 64, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Phyllis M. Macke, 92, Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
CONCORD — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Duane F. Breitkreutz, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial services for Cyril “Cy” Kratochvil, 87, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton County, will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer.