Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the
river. A few roads could be impacted.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM FLOODING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and
southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central
Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.
In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte
and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass.

* Through Monday morning

* Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will
continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system.
This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and
thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and
eventual ice jams.

* An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with
water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in
place near Fremont with a few roads impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Larry Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry “Butch” Anderson, 60, Plainview, will be held at a later date. He died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

WISNER — Services for Duane Frances Breitkreutz, 94, West Point, formerly of Wisner, will be on Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry “Butch” Anderson, 60, Plainview, will be held at a later date. He died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

WISNER — Services for Marilyn Raabe, 64, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis M. Macke, 92, Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.

CONCORD — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

WISNER — Services for Duane F. Breitkreutz, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

PIERCE — Memorial services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial services for Cyril “Cy” Kratochvil, 87, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton County, will be at a later date.

SPENCER — Memorial services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

