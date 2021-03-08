Larry Anderson Jr.

Larry Gene “Butch” Anderson Jr. was born Jan. 28, 1961, to Larry Anderson Sr. and Marie (Callow) Anderson in Norfolk. Butch passed away at the age of 60 at his favorite place, “the cabin,” on Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
1961-2021
Butch spent his whole life in Plainview. Butch started off working at West End, where he learned all his mechanic skills. He later worked for Sirek Farms, Pudenz Farms, Sunshine Ranch and S & A Feedlot.
Butch was a jack of all trades. If anything broke down, Butch could fix it. Butch was known for his hard work, infectious smile, and his caring heart. Butch would drop everything to help someone in need. No matter how busy he was, he was always there when you needed help.
Butch married the love of his life, Tami Steckelberg, on March 23, 1985, at the United Church of Christ in Plainview. The two had known each other for quite some time. Butch claims he saw Tami for the first time and knew he was going to marry her.
The two started a life together. Tami worked at the Plainview Manor while Butch began farming on his own. On Nov. 11, 1988, they welcomed their first born, Chance William; on July 4, 1991, their second born, Tanner Eugene; and on Sept. 26, 1994, their third born, Paige Marie.
Butch took pride in teaching his three children how to tend to cattle, ride horses, farm and hay. Butch loved his family more than anything. One of his favorite sayings was, “Without family, you have nothing. Family over everything the Anderson way.”
Butch enjoyed rodeos, riding horses, Copenhagen long cut, Bud Light, Chris Ledoux, road tripping with his buddies and Lays potato chips. Butch was tough as nails. In his younger years, he rode bulls, was run over by a tractor, bucked off horses and kicked by cows. Butch always kept going no matter what life threw at him. Butch was very proud of his three grandchildren who knew him as “Pa.”
Butch was preceded in death by his mother, Marie (Callow) Anderson; his father-in-law, Neil Steckelberg; and a cousin, Elliot Van Kirk.
Butch is survived by his spouse, Tami Anderson; three children, Chance (Meg) Anderson, Tanner Anderson and Paige (Justin) Jacot; three grandchildren, Extyn and Xaivy Anderson, Huntleigh Jacot: his father, Larry Anderson Sr. “Elmer”; mother-in-law Kathy Steckelberg; siblings John (Celeste) Anderson, Jeff (Julie) Anderson and Lori (Rob) McGettrick; brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews, Traci (Brad) Reimers, Hunter, Ruger, Gunner and Gatlin Reimers; Tara Tubbs and Ron Tubbs, Neely and Braden Tubbs; Kaitlin (Jerod) Staidle, Athan, Orion, Anne Marie and Zander Staidle; Ashley (Jared) Ronnebaum, Ayla and Ansley Ronnebaum; Derek Anderson; Keylyn Anderson; Caleb Anderson: Cierra (Jake) Morten and Haven Morten.
A celebration of life for Butch will take place Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. at his favorite place, “the cabin.”