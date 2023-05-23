Larry and Glenda Davis

 Skip to main content
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Larry J. Davis, 81, and Glenda F. (Goldsworthy) Davis, 81, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the home at 336 S. 71st St. in Omaha.

Larry Joseph Davis passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by his spouse and children. Larry was born to John and Helen Davis in Norfolk on March 19, 1941.

Glenda passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by her children. Glenda was born to Glen and Jean Goldsworthy of Norfolk on April 10, 1941.

Glenda graduated from Norfolk High School and Larry from Norfolk Catholic in 1959. They had met as kindergarteners and married 15 years later on Dec. 30, 1961. They were married for 61 years.

Glenda and Larry made a life together in Omaha raising seven children: Joe, Mike, Pat, Chris, Josh, Justin and Sandy. They spent 10 years living in Grand Island and then moved back to Omaha.

Glenda spent her career partnering with various nonprofit organizations working with families of children with disabilities and helping to enact laws to protect disabled persons.

Larry spent his career building relationships in the trucking industry. They were active in their church and in their community. Larry became a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Leo’s in Grand Island.

They were generous and loving parents and are survived by seven children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Call 402-573-0911 for directions to the celebration of life.

AINSWORTH — Service for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth cemetery.

WAKEFIELD — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, of Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

MADISON — Services for Richard A. “Rich” Koenig, 65, of Madison will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with the Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Sr. Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Immaculata Monastery, 300 N. 18th S., Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

