Larry and Glenda Davis

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Larry J. Davis, 81, and Glenda F. (Goldsworthy) Davis, 81, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the home at 336 S. 71st St. in Omaha.
Larry Joseph Davis passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by his spouse and children. Larry was born to John and Helen Davis in Norfolk on March 19, 1941.
Glenda passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by her children. Glenda was born to Glen and Jean Goldsworthy of Norfolk on April 10, 1941.
Glenda graduated from Norfolk High School and Larry from Norfolk Catholic in 1959. They had met as kindergarteners and married 15 years later on Dec. 30, 1961. They were married for 61 years.
Glenda and Larry made a life together in Omaha raising seven children: Joe, Mike, Pat, Chris, Josh, Justin and Sandy. They spent 10 years living in Grand Island and then moved back to Omaha.
Glenda spent her career partnering with various nonprofit organizations working with families of children with disabilities and helping to enact laws to protect disabled persons.
Larry spent his career building relationships in the trucking industry. They were active in their church and in their community. Larry became a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Leo’s in Grand Island.
They were generous and loving parents and are survived by seven children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Call 402-573-0911 for directions to the celebration of life.