LaRene Konopasek

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will take place this spring at the Looking Glass United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Looking Glass United Methodist Church.
LaRene was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Newman Grove to Fred and Caroline (Nordgren) Stone. In 1946, she graduated from Newman Grove High School.
LaRene earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Wayne State College in 1969 and finally, in 1978, she received an endorsement in learning disabilities. After 34 years, LaRene retired from teaching elementary school in 1990.
She has been a devoted member of the United Methodist Church since her confirmation in 1942.
LaRene was deeply involved in the education and ministry of her church. Over the years, she held many leadership roles at the church. Since retiring, LaRene has been a member of the Nebraska Association of Retired Teachers.
She belonged to a book review club and enjoyed reading subjects such as the Native Americans, Biblical fiction, historical fiction and biographies. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking and collecting recipes.
LaRene appreciated all types of music and the skill levels of musicians and singers. Most of all, she loved spending time with family.
LaRene is survived by her son, Kent (Jessie) Ditter of Torrington, Wyo.; a stepson, Dallas (Kathy) Ditter of Ellis, Kan.; four grandchildren, Josh, Hollie, Aaron and Wade; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Merle (Ruth) Stone; sisters Betty Sharp and Jan Grousd; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; brother Leil Stone; and sister Joyce Anderson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.