You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Tags

In other news

Patricia Whitt

Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.

Lumir Buresh

Lumir Buresh

NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Betty Jean Felt

Betty Jean Felt

STANTON — Services for Betty Jean Felt, 92, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Robert Fritschen

Robert Fritschen

LAUREL — Services for Robert Fritschen, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City.

Marilyn Dieckman

Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melody Binkerd

Melody Binkerd

Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.

Glenn Wagner

Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…

James Fritz

James Fritz

Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara