Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Siebler Sorensen, 87, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne and the American Cancer Society
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2021
A reception will follow the services in July in the church fellowship hall.
Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen was born Aug. 31, 1933, in a farmhouse northwest of Platte Center, to Henry and Martha (Borchers) Siebler. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Grand Prairie Lutheran Church and graduated from Platte Center High School in 1950, at 16 years old. She was employed at Columbus Quality Poultry Farm and Safeway Grocery Store in the meat department from 1950 to 1966. She was an avid seamstress and baker and enjoyed bowling and corresponding through letters.
Lanora married Delwyn N. Sorensen on March 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. After marriage, she was a devoted homemaker and farmwife in Wayne County, continuing to manage the farmland until she was 85 years old. She moved to a condo in Wayne in 2005 and to Wayne Countryview in 2019.
One of Lanora’s greatest joys was teaching Sunday school, which she did for over 50 years, both at Trinity Lutheran in Columbus and Grace Lutheran in Wayne. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Duo Club, Evening Circle and a weekly office volunteer.
Lanora was the Hunter Precinct American Cancer chairwoman, Lutheran Brotherhood (Thrivent) communicator, a member of Wayne County Extension Clubs and 4-H leader, election poll volunteer and attended the neighborhood coffee club and weekly Bible studies. Throughout her life, she was a frequent blood donor and continued donating sandwiches to the blood drive when she could no longer give blood.
Lanora is survived by her children, Anne (Randy) Bierling of Porter Ranch, Calif., and Lori (Bob) Lange of Cypress, Calif.; and seven grandchildren: Jessi Bierling, Grant Bierling, Tasha Bierling, Joshua Lange, Jacob Lange, Andrew Lange and Alyssa Lange.
Lanora was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Delwyn in 1983; a brother, Harold Siebler; her brother-in-law, Neil Sandahl; and a nephew, Ryan Sandahl. Lanora’s family appreciates your kindness and prayers.