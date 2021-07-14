Lanny Fauss

PAPILLION — A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, Gretna, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St., in Papillion. He died April 19, 2020, at his home.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151,…
Memorial services for Joseph C. Polley, 82, Sun City West, Ariz., are planned for a later date in Sioux City.
LAWRENCE — Services for Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. The Rev. Corey Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
BUTTE — Services for Jessica Kee, 52, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Butte High School gym. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
COLUMBUS — Services for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Columbus First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St., in Columbus.
