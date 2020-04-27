GRETNA — A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, of Gretna will be held at a later date.
He died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
1943-2020
Lanny Fauss was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Norfolk to Norris and Pauline (Hall) Fauss. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and Norfolk Junior College. In 1963, he moved to California to live with his aunt and uncle and completed college at Cal State Northridge (then known as San Fernando Valley State College), graduating in 1965. He returned to Nebraska and attended law school at the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he graduated in 1968.
Lanny then immediately entered the trucking industry, owning several companies during his long career. At the time of his death he owned Dedicated Transportation Services, which he and his wife, Rhonda, operated together since 1992.
He was an avid Husker fan and was instrumental in starting the Husker Power Club. He had held season football tickets since 1965.
Lanny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rhonda of Gretna; daughter Mindi (Steve) Bassetti of Cincinnati, Ohio; son Brad (Margaret) Fauss of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter Tiffany (Bob) Vossoughi of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter Lindsey (Kevin) Simmonds of Omaha; sister Suzanne (Bob) Raeside of Norfolk; sister Kathy (Don) Goodwater of Battle Creek; eight grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lanny was a quiet, kind, generous, hardworking man who will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved aunt, Kay Miller.
Memorials may be directed to Paws R Us Animal Shelter in Gretna.