LaNell Hille

Private burial for LaNell Siebrant Hille, 92, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at a later date.
She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in North Texas.
1927-2019
LaNell was born April 27, 1927, to Victor and Matilda (Suhr) Siebrandt near Beemer. LaNell was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The family moved to a farm southwest of Stanton when she was six. LaNell attended School District 44 in Stanton County and Stanton High School.
She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Point before marrying Vernon Hille on Sept. 8, 1945. Vernon and LaNell had five children: Lydabelle (Steve) Devaney, Vera Hille, Bill (Brenda) Hille, Kathy (Earl) Strickland and Kandy (Bruce) Taylor-Hille, all of Texas. They farmed at Bancroft until the late 1950s, when they moved to Texas. LaNell was widowed in 1999, and she continued to live near her children in the Forth Worth area.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her godchild, Sandra Kennedy of Pilger; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her spouse; her parents; her stepmother, Anne (Nuttleman) Siebrandt; sister and spouse Leanna and Eldon Peterson; brothers and spouse, Loring Siebrandt and Loren and Dorothy Siebrandt; and parents-in-law William and Alma (Beineke) Hille.