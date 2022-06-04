LINCOLN — Services for Lane C. Isaacson, 82, Lincoln, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday June 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln.
Lane Isaacson died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
1939-2022
Lane Cameron Isaacson was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Norfolk. A graduate of Norfolk High School, Lane received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math and secondary education from the University of Nebraska.
Lane worked for 27 years as a computer programmer and analyst for IBM. After retiring, he taught math as an adjunct professor at Austin Community College.
Lane was a lifelong tennis player and enthusiast. He also enjoyed playing softball and bridge and was an avid stamp collector.
Lane is survived by his spouse of 59 years, Edith (Koziol) Isaacson; a sister, Sue Isaacson of Seattle, Wash.; sons Timothy (Carla) and David (Janet); and grandsons Cam and Tommy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.
