TILDEN — Memorial services for Lance C. Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Lance Thomsen died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
1991-2023
Lance C. Thomsen, son of Leslie Thomsen and Krista Marks, was born March 28, 1991, at Wayne. He attended school in Tilden and graduated from Wakefield High School. Lance and his companion, Ludia Yuyada, were blessed with one son, Liam.
Lance was a maintenance electrician and loved fishing, hunting and baseball. He served in the Nebraska National Guard.
Lance is survived by his companion, Ludia Yuyada; son Liam; father Leslie Thomsen of Long Pine; brother Eric (Jennifer) Thomsen of Pender; sisters Amber Thomsen of Omaha and Jessica Thomsen (Carvell Tiller) of Omaha; grandparents Arvid and Geraldine Marks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Krista Marks-Thomsen; and grandparents Robert and Mildred Thomsen.