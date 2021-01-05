TILDEN — Memorial visitation for Lamont Larson, 93, Tilden, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with a remembrance program beginning at 3 p.m.
Private graveside services at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale will be held at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2020
Per Lamont’s requests, visitors are asked to wear red or Husker apparel to the visitation.
Lamont Larson was born June 30, 1927, in Wausa, to Paul and Olga (Gropper) Larson. He graduated from Wausa High School in 1944. At that time, he was recognized by the Nebraska Department of Education for having perfect attendance throughout his school years in Wausa Public School. He also had perfect attendance, during that time, at Sunday school at Wausa’s United Methodist Church.
He continued his education at Norfolk Junior College and received a bachelor of arts degree in English and history education from Yankton College in Yankton. After graduation, he taught in Genoa, St. Edward and Meadow Grove.
Lamont married Barbara Fields of Tilden on Aug. 5, 1956, at Peace Evangelical Church in Tilden. To this union, two daughters were born, LuAnn and Laurie. They also opened their home to a foster son, Rob Hamilton.
They moved to Clay Center in 1956, where they both taught in the Clay Center school system. During his tenure, he taught English, journalism and speech and also served as librarian and high school principal.
Lamont directed play production and speech, with several play casts and speech students earning state medals. Lamont earned master’s degrees from Wayne State College and Chadron State College. In 1968, he was selected to attend the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and the family spent the summer there.
Lamont served on various church committees and, for years, kept the score book for the Clay Center Wildcats basketball team. He served as Rainbow Dad of Harvard Assembly of International Order of Rainbow for Girls and was honored with the Grand Cross of Colors. He was a member of Midwest Lodge No. 317 A.F. & A.M. in Hastings.
For several years, Lamont and Barbara volunteered at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. In 1993, Lamont received a phone call that led to the discovery of the origin of the Larson Comic Book Collection, the third largest collection of Golden Age comic books. In 2005, Lamont was guest of honor at San Diego Comi-Con, meeting with collectors from across the United States.
Lamont and Barbara continued to make their home in Clay Center until 2006, when they moved to Tilden. From 2007 to 2009, Lamont came out of retirement to serve as assistant speech coach at Lutheran High Northeast, working alongside daughter, LuAnn, and Barbara. The team earned a district championship and fifth place finish at state.
He was a lifelong fan of Nebraska Huskers athletic teams and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He enjoyed movies and reading mysteries and historical novels, especially involving World War II aviation.
Lamont is survived by daughters LuAnn (Scott) Schindler of Clearwater and Laurie Larson of Tilden; granddaughters Cassandra (Justin) Paben of Omaha, Amanda (Bryan) Johnson of Omaha and Courtney (Richard) Soper of Page; great-grandchildren Malia, Marvin, Jayden, Julius, Marcus, Jorden, Walker, Zekiel, Kadi and Rebekah; brother-in-law Cecil (Lorine) Fields of Leigh; sisters-in-law Deanna (Paul) Malzacher of Kearney, Virginia (Dan) Motl of Winona, Minn., and Joyce (Mike) Warneke of Tilden; a foster daughter-in-law, Tracy Hamilton of Bartlesville, Okla.; step grandchildren Tammy Kaiser of Hastings, Kevin (Jessica) Kaiser of Wausa, Chris (Lacie) Kaiser of Hastings, Krystal Schindler of Ord, Melanie (Rob) Ward of Yuma, Ariz., Tyler Schindler of Omaha and Lacey Schindler of Laurel; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Barbara; and foster son, Rob.