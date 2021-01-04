TILDEN — Memorial visitation for Lamont Larson, 93, Tilden, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with a remembrance program beginning at 3 p.m.
Private graveside services at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale will be held at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.