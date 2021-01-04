You have permission to edit this article.
Lamont Larson

TILDEN — Memorial visitation for Lamont Larson, 93, Tilden, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with a remembrance program beginning at 3 p.m.

Private graveside services at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale will be held at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

He died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Charles Wakeley

Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Raymond Poppe

Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Robert Jones

Robert Jones

WAYNE — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Jones, 84, Allen, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Wakefield Health Care Center.

Mary Upshaw

Mary Upshaw

NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.

Eunice Wragge

Eunice Wragge

PIERCE — Services for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

James Friedel

James Friedel

STUART — Private services for James J. Friedel, 87, formerly of Stuart, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Stuart.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

