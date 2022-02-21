LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue on Friday an hour prior to services at the church.
Lamont Hangman died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his residence under hospice care.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.