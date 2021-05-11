LaMar Hawkins

NORFOLK — Visitation with family for LaMar A. Hawkins, 59, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.
1961-2021
LaMar was born Sept. 9, 1961, in Columbus, Miss. He graduated from high school, and after returning from his service in the U.S. Air Force, he worked at Great Dane in Wayne.
He enjoyed listening to loud music and playing chess. He was also an avid reader and took great interest in history.
LaMar is survived by his son, LaRon Hawkins of Omaha.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.