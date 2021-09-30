WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Winside.
LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2021
LaJeane Ida Esther (Miller) Marotz was born on Nov. 9, 1928, to Adolf and Ella Miller on a farm south of Winside. She shared her birthday with her father, Adolf. She was baptized on Nov. 25, 1928, and confirmed on July 26, 1942, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Her confirmation verse was Matthew 24: 13, “But he that shall endure unto the end will be saved.” She was very active in the youth group and choir at church. She taught Sunday school for many years.
LaJeane attended country School District 53 in Wayne County through eighth grade and graduated from Winside High School in 1946. She received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. She taught at country School District 60 in Wayne County from 1946 to 1948.
On Sept. 19, 1948, LaJeane married Warren Marotz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. They were married almost 70 years. The couple farmed north of Winside for 35 years before moving to Winside.
LaJeane was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and her garden. She was a charter member of the Scattered Neighbors club, which she helped organize. She also played in the Kitchen Band at the Winside Old Settlers celebrations.
LaJeane was also a member of St. Paul’s Ladies Aid and the Winside Legion Auxiliary. She was very proud of her kids, granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending all their activities and family get-togethers.
Survivors include her children: her son, VerNeal (Carmie) Marotz, and her daughters, DeLana Marotz and MarFaye Marotz, all of Winside; granddaughters Brittni (Ross) McKenzie and Cassidy (Andrew) Olsen; great-grandchildren, Axelynn and Brix McKenzie and baby McKenzie, due in April, and Stella Olsen and baby Olsen, due in January, all of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Lois Miller of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Warren in 2018; son ValDean in 2016; a sister, Delaine and brother-in-law, Don Matthes; brother Vernon Miller; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Chester and Doris Marotz.
Memorials may be directed to the Marotz family for later designation.