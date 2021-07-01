LaJean Spreeman

HADAR — Services for LaJean M. Spreeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
———
LaJean M. Spreeman, daughter of John and Leona (Dederman) Froehlich, was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Hadar. LaJean grew up in rural Hadar and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1950.
She married Donald Spreeman on March 30, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. She worked for Norfolk Bridge Construction for eight years, and then she worked at Herberger’s in Norfolk from 1975 to 1996. LaJean and Donald moved to Norfolk in 1991.
Donald passed away on Aug. 16, 2010.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and a member of its ladies aid. LaJean enjoyed playing cards, bowling, baking and watching the kids events over the years.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley and spouse Linda Spreeman of Hadar and Miles and spouse Shannon Spreeman of rural Norfolk; five grandchildren, Corey Spreeman of Baton Rouge, La., Cody (Liz) Spreeman of Sartell, Minn., Garth (Paige) Spreeman of Clearwater, Fla., and Hallie and Hazel Spreeman of rural Norfolk; and one great-granddaughter, Addison.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; parents John and Leona; brother Lowell Froehlich; sisters Arlene Drews and Luile Hayford; and a grandson, Brian Spreeman.
Casketbearers will be Corey Spreeman, Cody Spreeman, Garth Spreeman, Lon Grothe, Roger Drews and Gregg Lambrecht.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.