Laine Wiegard

NORFOLK — Private memorial service for Laine J. Wiegard, 71, Norfolk, will be under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Laine passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Laine was born on March 21, 1951, in Plainview to Erwin and Eldora (English) McKown. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1969 in Omaha.

Laine married Alan Wiegard on July 17, 1987, in Norfolk. The couple made their home on an acreage south of Norfolk, where Joshua and Jamie were raised. Laine enjoyed live music and dancing. She attended many concerts in her years and always wanted to see more.

Laine was passionate about gardening, camping, decorating, holidays and hosting. Everything Laine touched, she made beautiful. She loved her family and never let anyone feel left out, always making sure everyone had a beautifully wrapped gift to open.

When she wasn’t filing her house with warmth and kindness, she could be found camping or taking care of her homegrown vegetables and flowers.

Laine dedicated her golden years to her family. Keeping in contact with her family meant the world to her, frequently arranging lunch and dinner dates with her siblings, cousins and grandchildren. The hole left in everyone’s hearts are filled with the fondest memories of a wonderful woman and the happiness she spread. We all will miss her greatly. Sunsets and fireworks over the lake will always carry a special light from this moment forward.

Survivors include her spouse, Alan Wiegard of Norfolk; sons Jamie Nienaber of Eugene, Ore., Joshua (Mindy) Nienaber of Norfolk; stepdaughters Karissa (Donald) Foster of Burlington, Iowa, January (Luke) Benjamin of New London, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; brothers Kenny McKown of Norfolk and LaVern “Mac” (Cindy) McKown of Fremont; and sister Pamela McKown of Skagway, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Eldora; sister Patricia Frahm; and brother Rollie.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

