Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Madison and Stanton Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

LaDonna Deitloff

WISNER — Services for LaDonna Deitloff, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

LaDonna Deitloff died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.

1932-2023

LaDonna Jean Deitloff was born on March 27, 1932, south of Wisner to Eugene and Vera (Brockemeier) Toelle. She was baptized on April 17, 1932, and later confirmed on March 25, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. LaDonna attended Cuming Country Rural School and later obtained her GED through Wayne State College.

On June 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Norbert Ernest Deitloff. They lived in Winside, Battle Creek and Primrose. LaDonna returned to Wisner and worked as a bookkeeper for Kazaan Fertilizer, NE Ag Products, Bellar Feedlots and various other businesses over the years.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She enjoyed sewing, baking, tending to her flowers, playing cards, babysitting her grandchildren and going to their activities.

Survivors include son Ron Deitloff and Mary Heinemann of South Sioux City; son Russ and Janelle Deitloff of Omaha; daughter Sherry and Jeff Konicek of Norfolk; son Dave and Barb Deitloff of Wisner; daughter Deb Steffensmeier of Elkhorn; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Gary and Joyce Toelle of Omaha. Several nieces and nephews also survive LaDonna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Vera Toelle, and a brother, Leon Toelle.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

