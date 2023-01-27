WISNER — Services for LaDonna Deitloff, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
LaDonna Deitloff died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
1932-2023
LaDonna Jean Deitloff was born on March 27, 1932, south of Wisner to Eugene and Vera (Brockemeier) Toelle. She was baptized on April 17, 1932, and later confirmed on March 25, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. LaDonna attended Cuming Country Rural School and later obtained her GED through Wayne State College.
On June 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Norbert Ernest Deitloff. They lived in Winside, Battle Creek and Primrose. LaDonna returned to Wisner and worked as a bookkeeper for Kazaan Fertilizer, NE Ag Products, Bellar Feedlots and various other businesses over the years.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She enjoyed sewing, baking, tending to her flowers, playing cards, babysitting her grandchildren and going to their activities.
Survivors include son Ron Deitloff and Mary Heinemann of South Sioux City; son Russ and Janelle Deitloff of Omaha; daughter Sherry and Jeff Konicek of Norfolk; son Dave and Barb Deitloff of Wisner; daughter Deb Steffensmeier of Elkhorn; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Gary and Joyce Toelle of Omaha. Several nieces and nephews also survive LaDonna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Vera Toelle, and a brother, Leon Toelle.