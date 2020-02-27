Laddie Socha

FREMONT — Services for Laddie F. Socha, 95, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
He died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Millard.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society in Millard.
1924-2020
Laddie was born Oct. 12, 1924, to Josef and Frances (Flidr) Socha in Primrose. He graduated from Primrose High School in 1943 and joined the U.S. Army.
After his time in the service, he married Helen Christensen on April 10, 1950, in Albion. The couple lived in Norfolk for 40 years. Laddie worked for S&S Lumber, where he managed the lumber yard. In 2005, Laddie and Helen moved to Fremont.
He was a past member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Laddie was an avid duck, goose and pheasant hunter and walleye fisherman. Laddie and Helen spent many years camping in their fifth wheel and wintering in Texas and Arizona. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his spouse; two sisters; six brothers; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Day.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Day, and her fiancé, Chuck Peters, and Pamela Case; his sons, Keith Socha and Darryl Socha and spouse Kimberly; a sister, Martha Cristo; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
