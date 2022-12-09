LAUREL — Services for L. J. “Lavaughn” Mallatt, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. L.J. Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.
O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by Orchard American Legion Post 136.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Douglas L. “Doug” Werner, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Douglas Werner died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.