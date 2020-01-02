STANTON — Services for the Rev. L. Gail Axen, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Madison House in Norfolk.
ST. HELENA — Services for Gertrude L. Wiepen, 93, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Alfred W. Weidner, 76, Crofton, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Ray Lail will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Follett, Texas, at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Services for Helen Tunink, 89, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at her home in Randolph.
WEST POINT — Services for LaVanda Schuetze, 99, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Michael D. Hart, 59, Clarkson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. There will be no burial.
NORFOLK — Services for John F. Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
LAUREL — Services for Norman C. Sieck, 32, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Brausey, 70, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Irene K. Gleason, 71, Pierce, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
