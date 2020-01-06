STANTON — Services for the Rev. L. Gail Axen, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
1931-2020
The Rev. L. Gail Axen was born April 8, 1931, at his parents’ home in Stanton, the son of Lloyd and Frances (Schwinck) Axen. In 1949, Gail graduated from Stanton High School. He enjoyed his many scouting outings over the years. He earned his Eagle Scout award while a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 129 of Stanton.
Gail served as scout master, troop committee chairman, district order of the Arrow Advisor and District Round Table Chairman for Boy Scouts of America. In 1952, he graduated from Norfolk Junior College. In 1954, Gail graduated from Yankton College and, in 1955, he graduated from the Yankton Seminary. Gail also graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne with a bachelor of science degree.
After his college days, Gail began serving at the Star United Church of Christ in Bloomfield. He later served as pastor for the Congregational Church at Carroll for 45 years and at Carroll Bethany Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He also had served as pastor for Theophilus United Church of Christ near Winside and as supply pastor for the Congregational Church in Leigh.
Before retirement, Gail was honored for serving the United Church of Christ for over 60 years.
Gail was a member of the York Rite Masons of Norfolk, Wayne and Wisner, and served as a past master. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 146 of Stanton, serving as secretary and of the Beulah Chapter 40 Order of the Eastern Star in Norfolk. He also served as chaplain for 23 years with the Nebraska Wing Civil Air Patrol and as a 4-H leader in Stanton. For fun, he was a member of the Norfolk Antique Auto Club.
The Rev. Gail Axen was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd A. Axen and Frances C. Axen, and his sister, Joan (Axen) Hodgson of Tilden.
Music will be provided by John Petersen. Pallbearers will be members of the Norfolk Civil Air Patrol.
