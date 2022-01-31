PENDER — Memorial services for L.G. Norman, 81, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
L.G. Norman died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Stanton Health Care Center in Stanton.
1941-2022
LaNoy (L.G. – Norm) Norman was born to Everett and Laura (Engelbart) Norman on Jan. 13, 1941. He grew up on the family farm east of Wausa or north of Randolph in Cedar County. The first eight years of education were spent in Morningside School District 89.
Upon completing the eighth grade, he attended Wausa High School, where he graduated in 1958. In 1959, LaNoy joined the Army. He took basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. After basic training, he was transferred to Saran, France.
While in Saran, he was the personnel and finance clerk for two and a half years. In April 1962, he was honorably discharged. In the fall of 1962, he enrolled in Wayne State College to pursue a business education degree. After college, he spent three years in Iowa teaching business. In the fall of 1968, he signed a contract at Pender. He taught business in Pender until his retirement in 2003.
As his immediate family, we always heard about his “real” family, which was the community of Pender. Many stories were told to us, and he truly found where he needed to be in life and that was Pender. His house was always an open door and anyone and everyone was always welcome and the coffee was always on. He loved being the senior class sponsor and that was seen at his house with the hundreds of senior pictures that were there, and he kept them all over the years. He was known for working the north gate at football games and hated it when he decided to give that up.
Norm was also known for adopting any first-year teachers. He loved doing books and payroll for many businesses in Pender and being a part of the community. He always said he would never go hungry as someone was always inviting him for a meal or he was asking someone to go out a eat with him. He loved to travel and was able to see many things over the years.
Going for a drive with a cup of coffee in his hand was top on the list of things he liked to do. Although no one in Pender was allowed to call him by his real name, “LaNoy,” or even knew that was his name, he will always be Uncle LaNoy to us.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ronald Norman and Delwyn Norman; sister Joyce Lovejoy; a niece Heather Norman; and a great-niece, Andrea Lovejoy True.
He is survived by a brother, Darrell (Carol) Norman; brother-in-law, Jim Lovejoy; three nephews, Bryan (Pam) Lovejoy of Norfolk and their family, Jessica (Austin) Willuweit and children Emery and Ellis, Jenna (Zach) Krienert, and children Kennady, Brynlee, and Talen, and James Lovejoy, Bradley (Gayleen) Lovejoy of Bloomfield, and their family, Tina (Dennis) Naslund, and son Augustus, Sara Lovejoy and friend Brandon Klinetobe and son Oliver, and Heath Norman of Colorado.
Honorary pallbearers are all of his former students and teachers from Pender High School.