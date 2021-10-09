Kyle Treat

AINSWORTH — Kyle I. Treat, 57, Ainsworth, died recently at his home in Ainsworth. No services are planned.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …
NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
TILDEN — Services for Chris E. Hansen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Robert “Bob” Gude, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.
CROFTON — Services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Leonard Potts died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites…
