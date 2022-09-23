OAKDALE — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with a 6 p.m. prayer service.
Sept. 11, 2022- Sept. 21, 2022
Kylan Robert Dow, infant son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow (Iedema), was born Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha while his parents held him in their arms.
Though Kylan’s time here on earth was short, he knew nothing but love and touched many lives. He was the apple of his parents’ and big sister’s eyes and will always be remembered for his calm demeanor, bright blue eyes, daily squeaks, and all the cuddles he received while on earth. His absence leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of those who loved him. We will forever cherish the memories made in the short amount of time we were blessed with him.
Kylan is survived by his parents and big sister Everlee of Neligh; maternal grandparents Darwin and Billie Iedema of Geddes, S.D.; maternal great-grandparents Hubert and Patsy Iedema of Platte, S.D.; paternal grandfather Hugh (Tom) Dow of Neligh; uncle Casey Iedema, with children Layla and Walker Iedema, and aunt Janaya Iedema and daughter Patricia Grandon, all of Geddes; uncle and aunt Johnny and Jasmine Dow, with children Chevelle and Bentlee of Norfolk; aunt Kalei Dow with daughter Octavia Chapman of Conroe, Texas; special friends Kenny Palmer, Kim Worley and Ernie Worley, all of Oakdale; along with many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kylan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Harris; paternal great-grandparents Merle and Maxine Dow; and maternal great-grandparents Floyd and Patty Rokusek.
The family of Kylan would like to extend our most grateful thanks to everyone who was a part of trying to keep our sweet boy with us — Madison Ambulance crew, FRHS ER and staff from multiple departments, Children’s hospital flight crew and Children’s hospital NICU staff. Thank you will never be enough to voice how grateful we are for the amazing care Kylan received.
A luncheon will be held following services at the community center in Oakdale, everyone is welcome to attend.