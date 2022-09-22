TILDEN — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Kylan Dow died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Children’s Medical Center in Omaha.
PIERCE — Public visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce, will be at a later date. Scott Martin died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Pierce.
DIXON — Memorial services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ionia Cemetery at Newcastle at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Navonne Haake, 85, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater.
BUTTE — Services for Jean Reiman, 82, of Butte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Fauneil I. Weible, 96, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Bartling Schuett, 73, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
STANTON — Memorial services for Eugene Kander, 69, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and Stanton American Legion Post 88.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
