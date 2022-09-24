 Skip to main content
Kylan Dow

NORFOLK — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

A luncheon will be held following services at the community center in Oakdale. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Kylan Robert Dow, infant son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow (Iedema), was born on Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha while his parents held him in their arms.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

