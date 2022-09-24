NORFOLK — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with a 6 p.m. prayer service.
A luncheon will be held following services at the community center in Oakdale. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Kylan Robert Dow, infant son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow (Iedema), was born on Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha while his parents held him in their arms.