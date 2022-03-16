 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. “Jody” Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

1954-2022

Jody was born on Dec. 2, 1954, to Harold E. and Berniece M. (Nelson) Fulton in Joliet, Ill. Jody graduated from Wayne High School in 1972, and then went to Wayne State College to received her master’s degree in counseling.

Jody married her first spouse, Warren Gallop, on Dec. 19, 1977, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. The couple lived in Winside as they owned and operated Winside Motors.

Jody managed and was a counselor for the Task Force for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Norfolk. The couple later divorced.

Jody married her second spouse, Jeff Pendergast, on April 26, 1996, at Yankton. She then went to work for Goodrich Dairy in Norfolk and managed the Big Dipper in Wayne. She was also a cook and manager at Applebee’s in Norfolk until 2019 when she retired.

Jody has been a cancer survivor since 2010 when she was diagnosed. She was a great mother and grandmother to all the neighborhood kids.

Jody was a big fan of Aerosmith, and loved her Golden Retrievers, Daisy and Bailey. She loved cooking and baking with her grandchildren.

Jody was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wayne and a Past Worthy Matron.

Survivors include her spouse, Jeff Pendergast of Norfolk; children Jeff (Yolanda) Gallop of Norfolk and Maggie (Andy) Quigley of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Aiden Gallop, Madisyn Gallop, Matthew (Caity) Johnson of Rapid City, S.D., Dylan Quigley, Isabella Quigley; and sister Pat (Tony) Michael of Katy, Texas.

She was preceded in death by parents Harold and Berniece.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

