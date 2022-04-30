PILGER — Memorial services for Kurt Petersen, 62, Pilger, will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Cooper Community Center. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
Kurt Petersen died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.