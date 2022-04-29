 Skip to main content
Kurt Petersen

WISNER — Memorial services for Kurt Petersen, 62, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Kurt Petersen died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes of Ainsworth are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Doris Hughes died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

NORFOLK — Glen E. King, 72, Norfolk, passed away on April 18, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

CROFTON — Services for Peggy J. Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Poppe, 65, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Peggy Poppe died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home under hospice care.

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

ALLIANCE — Memorial services for Gene Lienemann, 93, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

