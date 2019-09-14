Kristopher Arens

BOW VALLEY — Services for Kristopher L. Arens, 48, Hartington, will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
He died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in an automobile accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and the Fordyce spur.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.