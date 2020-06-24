Kristin Brommer

TECUMSEH — Graveside services for Kristin K. (DeFreece) Brommer, 60, Mount Ayr, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Tecumseh Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wherry Brothers Mortuary in Tecumseh.
She died unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mount Ayr.
1959-2020
Kris was born on Dec. 3, 1959, in Gulfport, Miss., to Jim and Donna (Cunningham) DeFreece. Her family moved to Tecumseh, where she graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1978 and worked as a music teacher. Kris returned to college to finish her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, which led her to work for Battle Creek, Pierce and Norfolk Public Schools in Northeast Nebraska as an upper elementary teacher.
Kris left the teaching profession to take a position at WJAG/KEXL as a continuity director. She then returned to graduate school for a master’s degree in library science and worked as a media specialist for Norfolk Middle School and fifth grade teacher until 2016, moving to Omaha and subsequently to Mount Ayr.
Kris is survived by spouse, Jeff Brommer of Mount Ayr; three children, Patrick (Alicia) Brommer of Tecumseh, Kyle Brommer of Mount Ayr and Sydney (Aaron) Zach of Omaha; three grandchildren, Elliott and Coralynn Brommer and Cooper Zach; her parents, Jim and Donna (Cunningham) DeFreece of Tecumseh; brothers Dave (Rhonda), Dan (Kay), Andy (Gina) and Steve (Paula); numerous nieces and nephews; and many other friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.