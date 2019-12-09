Kristi Anderson

Kristi L. Anderson, 57, formerly of Norfolk, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a long battle with breast cancer.
Born Jan. 9, 1962, she was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Anderson. Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Anderson; and her siblings, Janet King, Randy Anderson, Kelly Pawaskar and Kendra Anderson.
Kristi loved dogs, baking, sewing, gardening and going to estate/garage sales. Kristi especially loved her role as an aunt.
Her nieces and nephews brought her great joy. Many people were drawn to Kristi because of her big heart. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Memorials can be sent to METAvivor.org in honor of Kristi.