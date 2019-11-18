Kristen Glaubius

OMAHA — Services for Kristen S. Glaubius, 65, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha. The Rev. Luke Covington will officiate.
1954-2019
She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home in Omaha, surrounded by her family after a very brief battle with cancer.
Kristen Sue Love was born Aug. 15, 1954, to Rodney and Jacklyn (Senter) Love in Wayne. The family lived there until 1966, when they moved to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High in 1972. She was employed by Singer Sewing after high school and attended college in Nebraska and Minnesota.
In December 1975, she married Terry Riege, and they had three children during their time together. She was a devoted mother and did everything she could for her children. She worked for the family business, Love Signs, and worked for Clark Brothers and Vulcraft during her time in Norfolk.
In 1999, she met Gary Lee Glaubius. They became inseparable and were married on May 7, 2005, and made their home in Omaha. They were owner-operators in the trucking industry, and she was proud of the fact that she split time behind the wheel with her spouse.
She loved the Lord and enjoyed attending the Upper Room Christian Fellowship in Lincoln.
She enjoyed baking, crocheting, bowling, golfing and spending quality time outdoors, whether it was in her garden or on one of her many trips to the Black Hills. She was extremely knowledgeable about all kinds of collectibles and loved going to garage sales and thrift stores to find items that belonged in her collection. Most of all, she loved doing everything possible for her family and friends and loved them more than anything.
She is survived by her spouse, Gary Glaubius of Omaha; her mother, Jacklyn McLaughlin of Omaha; two daughters, Aimee (Keith) Schwarz of Omaha and Jenn (Chris) Todd of Prosper, Texas; a son, Joshua Riege of Omaha; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Glaubius of Crawfordsville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Lincoln, Zeke, Tatum and Jett Schwarz of Omaha and Clive and Shepherd Todd of Prosper, Texas; two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Love of Camino, Calif., and Brad (Kris) Love of Norfolk; and a sister, Patrice (Luke) Covington of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney.
Memorials can be directed to the family and will be donated to various cancer-related causes.
A luncheon will follow the service.