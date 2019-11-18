Kristen Glaubius

OMAHA — Services for Kristen S. Glaubius, 65, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha. The Rev. Luke Covington will officiate.

1954-2019

She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home in Omaha, surrounded by her family after a very brief battle with cancer.

Kristen Sue Love was born Aug. 15, 1954, to Rodney and Jacklyn (Senter) Love in Wayne. The family lived there until 1966, when they moved to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High in 1972. She was employed by Singer Sewing after high school and attended college in Nebraska and Minnesota.

In December 1975, she married Terry Riege, and they had three children during their time together. She was a devoted mother and did everything she could for her children. She worked for the family business, Love Signs, and worked for Clark Brothers and Vulcraft during her time in Norfolk.

In 1999, she met Gary Lee Glaubius. They became inseparable and were married on May 7, 2005, and made their home in Omaha. They were owner-operators in the trucking industry, and she was proud of the fact that she split time behind the wheel with her spouse.

She loved the Lord and enjoyed attending the Upper Room Christian Fellowship in Lincoln.

She enjoyed baking, crocheting, bowling, golfing and spending quality time outdoors, whether it was in her garden or on one of her many trips to the Black Hills. She was extremely knowledgeable about all kinds of collectibles and loved going to garage sales and thrift stores to find items that belonged in her collection. Most of all, she loved doing everything possible for her family and friends and loved them more than anything.

She is survived by her spouse, Gary Glaubius of Omaha; her mother, Jacklyn McLaughlin of Omaha; two daughters, Aimee (Keith) Schwarz of Omaha and Jenn (Chris) Todd of Prosper, Texas; a son, Joshua Riege of Omaha; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Glaubius of Crawfordsville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Lincoln, Zeke, Tatum and Jett Schwarz of Omaha and Clive and Shepherd Todd of Prosper, Texas; two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Love of Camino, Calif., and Brad (Kris) Love of Norfolk; and a sister, Patrice (Luke) Covington of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney.

Memorials can be directed to the family and will be donated to various cancer-related causes.

A luncheon will follow the service.

Tags

In other news

Charles Hughes

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Charles E. Hughes, 77, Johnstown, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Mary Miller

COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. Miller, 72, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Loretta Lange

CROFTON — Services for Loretta “Rosemary” Lange, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Imogene Thelen

Imogene Thelen

NORFOLK — Services for Imogene L. Thelen, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Eva Klosner

CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Donna Owings

Donna Owings

NORTH PLATTE — Memorial services for Donna J. Owings, 82, North Platte, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte. The Rev. Brett Hatheway will officiate with inurnment in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Marilyn Reeg

Marilyn Reeg

PILGER — Services for Mrs. Ted (Marilyn) Reeg, 75, of rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Kristen Glaubius

OMAHA — Services for Kristen S. Glaubius, 65, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha. The Rev. Luke Covington will officiate.

Mabel Mazuch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mabel Mazuch, 97, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns