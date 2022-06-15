 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Kristee Colwell died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

1953-2022

Kris was born on Nov. 13, 1953, in Costa Mesa, Calif., to Lawrence and Sally (Svendsen) Larsen. She attended grade school in Bancroft and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1972. After graduation, Kris married Robin Munderloh in Elk Point, S.D., and to this union they had Timothy and Jaime. After they married the couple moved to Norfolk. They later divorced.

Kris later married Terry Colwell on Aug. 1, 1980 in Bancroft, and in this union, they had Kayla, Heidi and Teri. Kris owned and operated an in-home daycare for 40 years making great lasting friendships with all the families over the years.

Kris loved her grandchildren and watching them in their activities. She was a big fan of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. She loved her fountain Diet Coke during long evening drives. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, as well as the Norfolk Odd Fellows Lodge #46 and the Rebekah’s. She enjoyed going on annual tubing trips to float down Niobrara River in Valentine. She enjoyed boating, taking family vacations to adventure parks, reading, and her beloved dog, Gizmo.

Survivors include spouse Terry Colwell of Norfolk; children Kayla (Eric) Haase of Norfolk, Heidi (John) Hupke of Norfolk, Teri (Gage Ernst) Colwell of Norfolk, Dr. Tim Munderloh of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Jaime (Ryan) Beltz of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; sister Kim Bleckwehl of Ida grove, Iowa; brothers James (Diane) Larsen of Bancroft and Danny Larsen of Bancroft; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many daycare kids that she considered her grandchildren.

Kris was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Sally; and a brother, Jeffrey Larsen.

Casket bearers will be Eric Haase, Ryan Beltz, John Hupke, Gage Ernst, Trevin Beltz, Preston Haase, Aiden Hupke and Talon Colwell. Honorary casket bearers will be Ahnika Beltz, Olivia Munderloh, Randee Jo Haase, Sophia Munderloh, Izobella Hupke, Bristol Haase, Serenity Colwell, Zara Ernst and Janette Ernst.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

John Brosh

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Noel Wheeler

Noel Wheeler

ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Service for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Merle Bahm

Merle Bahm

Graveside services for Merle E. Bahm, 75, were June 8, 2022, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla, Wash.

Noel Wheeler

Noel Wheeler

ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.

Raymond Wullschleger

Raymond Wullschleger

STANTON — Private services for Raymond O. Wullschleger, 93, of Stanton will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.

Darlene Woslager

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara