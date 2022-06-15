NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Kristee Colwell died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
1953-2022
Kris was born on Nov. 13, 1953, in Costa Mesa, Calif., to Lawrence and Sally (Svendsen) Larsen. She attended grade school in Bancroft and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1972. After graduation, Kris married Robin Munderloh in Elk Point, S.D., and to this union they had Timothy and Jaime. After they married the couple moved to Norfolk. They later divorced.
Kris later married Terry Colwell on Aug. 1, 1980 in Bancroft, and in this union, they had Kayla, Heidi and Teri. Kris owned and operated an in-home daycare for 40 years making great lasting friendships with all the families over the years.
Kris loved her grandchildren and watching them in their activities. She was a big fan of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. She loved her fountain Diet Coke during long evening drives. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, as well as the Norfolk Odd Fellows Lodge #46 and the Rebekah’s. She enjoyed going on annual tubing trips to float down Niobrara River in Valentine. She enjoyed boating, taking family vacations to adventure parks, reading, and her beloved dog, Gizmo.
Survivors include spouse Terry Colwell of Norfolk; children Kayla (Eric) Haase of Norfolk, Heidi (John) Hupke of Norfolk, Teri (Gage Ernst) Colwell of Norfolk, Dr. Tim Munderloh of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Jaime (Ryan) Beltz of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; sister Kim Bleckwehl of Ida grove, Iowa; brothers James (Diane) Larsen of Bancroft and Danny Larsen of Bancroft; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many daycare kids that she considered her grandchildren.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Sally; and a brother, Jeffrey Larsen.
Casket bearers will be Eric Haase, Ryan Beltz, John Hupke, Gage Ernst, Trevin Beltz, Preston Haase, Aiden Hupke and Talon Colwell. Honorary casket bearers will be Ahnika Beltz, Olivia Munderloh, Randee Jo Haase, Sophia Munderloh, Izobella Hupke, Bristol Haase, Serenity Colwell, Zara Ernst and Janette Ernst.
