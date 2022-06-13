NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. Colwell, 68, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Kristee Colwell died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat index will hold above 70 to near 80 tonight. This will make it difficult for the unaided body to cool off overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin will officiate. Family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at …
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Grimm died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. pari…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home of Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.
O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Par…
Services for David Eisenhauer, 37, formerly of the Coleridge and Wakefield areas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alton Presbyterian Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate.
PETERSBURG — Memorial services for Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Petersburg.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.