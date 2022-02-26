Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
2003-2022
Kolbie gained his wings on Feb. 23, 2022, due to an infection of the brain.
Kolbie was born on June 15, 2003, in Norfolk. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school and high school at Pierce Public Schools and was active in shop classes.
Kolbie loved his dog, Pete, his dirt bike, and his truck. He also enjoyed listening to music, playing drums, deer hunting, fishing, spending time at the Missouri River, and above all, raising heck with his best friend, Braedy.
Kolbie was deeply loved by many and will forever be remembered for his big heart.
Kolbie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karlie and Daniel Brummels; his father, Gary J. Heppner and Rachelle Jourdan-Flores; his stepsisters, Renee, Reagan and Raelyn Brummels; his grandparents, Charles and Kay Hunt, Gary and Denise Heppner, Dianne Heppner and Dwight and Gloria Brummels; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Emily Heppner; his great-uncle, Jim Hunt; and by his great-grandparents.
Casketbearers will be Steven Schmit, Devan Schmit, Braedy Grosshuesch, Richard Halligan, Damian Polt, Tristin Koehler, Christopher Cesar and Kadin Hickman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.