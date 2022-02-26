 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kolbie Heppner

Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

 2003-2022

Kolbie gained his wings on Feb. 23, 2022, due to an infection of the brain.

Kolbie was born on June 15, 2003, in Norfolk. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school and high school at Pierce Public Schools and was active in shop classes.

Kolbie loved his dog, Pete, his dirt bike, and his truck. He also enjoyed listening to music, playing drums, deer hunting, fishing, spending time at the Missouri River, and above all, raising heck with his best friend, Braedy.

Kolbie was deeply loved by many and will forever be remembered for his big heart.

Kolbie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karlie and Daniel Brummels; his father, Gary J. Heppner and Rachelle Jourdan-Flores; his stepsisters, Renee, Reagan and Raelyn Brummels; his grandparents, Charles and Kay Hunt, Gary and Denise Heppner, Dianne Heppner and Dwight and Gloria Brummels; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Emily Heppner; his great-uncle, Jim Hunt; and by his great-grandparents.

Casketbearers will be Steven Schmit, Devan Schmit, Braedy Grosshuesch, Richard Halligan, Damian Polt, Tristin Koehler, Christopher Cesar and Kadin Hickman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Bonnie Sohren

Bonnie Sohren

RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, of Bloomfield will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Edith Keller

Edith Keller

BASSETT — Memorial services for Edith M. Keller, 97, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett.

Pamela Schwartz

Pamela Schwartz

NORFOLK — Services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Pamela Schwartz died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence.

Theresa Loughman

Theresa Loughman

ST. EDWARD — Services for Theresa K. Loughman, 53, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Rodney Boelter

Rodney Boelter

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Verna Honcik

Verna Honcik

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Andrew Mann

Andrew Mann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for immediate family of Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, of Norfolk will be held at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

Sally Becker

Sally Becker

NORFOLK — Visitation with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch.

LaVern Mitchell

LaVern Mitchell

NELIGH — Memorial services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara