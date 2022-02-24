PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Kolbie Heppner died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Oakdale, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. March 5 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with a 10 a.m. rosary. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.
Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.